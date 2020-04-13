NOIDA: Two persons who were discharged from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hereafter testing negative twice for the novel coronavirus have been readmitted again after their third tests showed positive.

The patients were discharged last Friday after they were tested negative twice in 24 hours, a channel reported.

After they were discharged from the hospital, their samples were taken again which turned out to be positive.

Doctors after investigating will send a detailed report to the Centre, officials told the channel.

Uttar Pradesh has 483 COVID-19 cases which include five deaths. Gautam Buddha Nagar district of which Noida is a part has the highest number of cases in the state.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 9,152 and there have been 308 deaths according to the health ministry's update on Monday at 8 am.

