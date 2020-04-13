NEW DELHI: India's favourite dairy brand Amul, dedicated its latest doodle to the working women of the country who are currently ‘working from home’ amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Amul shared the doodle on Instagram. The doodle shows a split frame. In one, the Amul mascot’s mother is found cooking on the stove while also working on the phone. The second half of the cartoon features her helping her daughter, the Amul mascot, in her studies while also working on her laptop and speaking on phone at the same time.

