NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister, his cabinet ministers and all MPs had decided to take 30 per cent salary cut for one-year, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra has also decided to take voluntary pay cut.

All the election commissioners have decided to take a voluntary 30 per cent cut in their basic salaries for one year to fund fight against COVID-19.

The three commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), are entitled to a salary which is "equal to the salary of a judge of the Supreme Court", according to the provisions of a law governing their conditions of service.

Supreme Court judges draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, besides other entitlements.

"The numerous steps being taken by the government and civil society organisations require vast resources for which contribution from all sources, including reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer, might be helpful...

"The commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30 per cent in the basic salary paid by the Election Commission to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners for a period of one year commencing April 1," the poll panel said in a statement.

Along with the PM and lawmakers, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governors of all states have also voluntarily decided to forgo part of their salaries.

The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting where an ordinance was approved to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for one year. The amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus, union minister Prakash Javadekar said.