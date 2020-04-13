NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that there are 9,152 COVID-19 cases and death toll has risen to 308. In the last 24 hours, 796 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the country.

Addressing the press briefing here, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 25 districts across 15 states which had detected COVID-19 infections earlier have contained the spread and reported no new cases in 14 days.

"Twenty-five districts across 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the virus and have not detected new ones in 14 days. This is a positive development," he said.

The districts are Gondia (Maharashtra), Raj Nand Gaon (Chhattisgarh), Davangiri (Karnataka), South Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), West Imphal (Manipur), Rajouri (J&K), Aizwal West (Mizoram), Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand.

Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana is also one of the districts.

The ministry has added that over two two lakh samples have been tested. According to ICMR officials, 2,06,212 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

"Of these 14,855 tests took place at 156 government labs and 1,913 tests happened at 69 private labs on Sunday. There is no need to worry. We have enough stocks to conduct tests for six weeks," an ICMR official said at the briefing.

Speaking about masks, the ministry informed that 78,000 self-help group members of 27 states have produced 1.96 crore masks under the State Rural Livelihood Missions.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna package, over 30,000 poor people have been provided financial support of Rs 28,256 crore during the lockdown up to April 10. This includes support of Rs 19.86 crore to Jan Dhan Yojna women account holders who were transferred Rs 9,930 crores.

"Under the PM Kisan Yojna, 6.93 crore farmers have been provided support of Rs 13,855 crore. Under social assistance programmes 2.82 crore widows, senior citizens and disabled have been provided support of Rs 1,405 crore," Agarwal said.

