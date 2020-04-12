NEW DELHI: India could have reported more than 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by April 15 if the nationwide lockdown and other containment measures had not implemented, says the Union Health Ministry.

While addressing to the media on Saturday, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that the country has taken the precautionary action quite early to identify COVID-19 hotspots, along with implementing other containment measures.

"According to a statistical analysis by us, India would have registered a 41 per cent cumulative rise in the number of cases, taking the total to 2.08 lakh on April 11 and 8.2 lakh by April 15 had there been no lockdown or other containment measures," he said.

He also added that if the country had taken the containment measures without lockdown the number of cases could have risen to 1.2 lakh till April 15.

Stressing on the importance of social distancing, lockdown and other efforts in the battle against coronavirus, the officer said, "Since we started promoting social distancing and implemented lockdown from March 25 along with other containment measures, there has been a decrease in cases and we have 7,447 coronavirus cases till date."

Speaking about the India's preparedness to deal with the challenge of the virus outbreak, Agarwal said 586 hospitals have been earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities at state and Central level with capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,836 ICU beds reserved for severe coronavirus patients.

However, on Saturday India had witnessed the highest single day spike by reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases and nearly 40 fatalities due to COVID-19. The current tally across the country has touch 7,500-mark. (Inputs from EconomicTimes)

