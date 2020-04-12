NEW DELHI: The Delhi-NCR region witnessed mild earthquake on Sunday evening at 5.45 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said.

IMD officials said that the epicentre was East Delhi and the earthquake recorded 3.5 on the richter scale. There was no immediate report of any injury or damage.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi," wrote Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force.

Tremors were felt in the national capital as well as Noida and Ghaziabad. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet prayed for everyone's safety. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," he tweeted.