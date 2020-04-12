Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug produced mostly in India and without much clinical evidences the drug is named as the game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19. HCQ is generally prescribed as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria. However, the scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have advised people not to take HCQ without a prescription.

Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar told that the ICMR has approved the use of HCQ in some cases, but only at an experimental level. He further added that HCQ should be used as prophylaxis and not as treatment. Speaking to a news agency, he said that, “We have decided that if it reduces the chances of COVID-19 among doctors and their contacts, then we will advise it to others. The results of the effect of HCQ in them is yet to come”.

Gangakhedkar further added that they have never recommended the usage of HCQ to the general public. Doctors are advised to prescribe the medicine to patients judiciously as HCQ has side effects like every drug. He also mentioned that there is no need to worry about the people who have been using HCQ. He also told that it is not easy to say whether or not COVID-19 patients, who have recovered is likely to be coronavirus positive or not. The scientist stressed that they have initiated a study on this and it is very difficult to say at this point of time. He further added that it will take time and they will tell everything based on the evidence.

It is all known knowledge that along with the US, around 30 countries have asked India to supply the HCQ to their countries. However, India said that it will help the countries who are in need of HCQ. In India, the number of corona positive cases stands at 7,529 and reported 242 deaths to date. (Inputs from NDTV)

Also Read: COVID-19: With Over 1000 Cases, India Records Highest Single-Day Spike