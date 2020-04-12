NEW DELHI: Ten foreigners at Tapovan area here were made to write "so sorry" for 500 times on Saturday for violating lockdown norms and not maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreigners who come from different countries went for a stroll in Tapovan area amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not maintaining social distancing, sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma told a news agency.

As a punishment, each one of them were made to write "I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry" for 500 times.

Sharma said that around 500 foreign nationals are presently living at the Tapovan area and they are cautioned against violating the lockdown guidelines.

He also added that this action will send out a strong message to those who take the lockdown lightly.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday announced that the number of novel coronavirus cases in India has risen to 8,356, and 273 patients have died. There are 7,367 active cases while 716 have recovered which includes one migrated case, the ministry's update at 8 am showed.

In Uttarakhand, there are 35 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and no deaths yet. The state government has relaxed curbs on movement of people from 7 am to 1 pm to get essential supplies.

