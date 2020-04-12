Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus looks set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end after a consensus emerged among states on Saturday for continuing the curbs amid the pandemic.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to take steps to curb the lockdown violations and ensure adherence to social distancing, he also announced a shift in focus from 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai' (health is wealth) to 'Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods), which many saw as indications towards relaxations for certain economic activities, including for industrial and agriculture sector.

Globally there are 1,08,994 people who have died and 1.77 million people have been infected with the virus, according to John Hopkins University data.

In the US, the total number of deaths topped 20,000, according to data compiled by the university. More than 40 Indian-Americans and Indian nationals have reportedly died due to the deadly COVID-19 infection and the number of those who have tested positive for coronavirus is likely over 1,500 in the country.

