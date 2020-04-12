NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday announced that the number of novel coronavirus cases in India has risen to 8,356, and 273 patients have died. There are 7,367 active cases while 716 have recovered which includes one migrated case, the ministry's update at 8 am showed.
The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus was reported from Maharashtra at 1761, including 127 deaths, followed by Delhi (1069 and 19 deaths), Tamil Nadu (969 and 10 deaths) and Rajasthan (700 and 3 deaths).
Telangana reported 504 cases with nine deaths and Andhra Pradesh has 381 cases with six deaths.
Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus looks set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end after a consensus emerged among states on Saturday for continuing the curbs amid the pandemic.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to take steps to curb the lockdown violations and ensure adherence to social distancing, he also announced a shift in focus from 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai' (health is wealth) to 'Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods), which many saw as indications towards relaxations for certain economic activities, including for industrial and agriculture sector.
Globally there are 1,08,994 people who have died and 1.77 million people have been infected with the virus, according to John Hopkins University data.
In the US, the total number of deaths topped 20,000, according to data compiled by the university. More than 40 Indian-Americans and Indian nationals have reportedly died due to the deadly COVID-19 infection and the number of those who have tested positive for coronavirus is likely over 1,500 in the country.