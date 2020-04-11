The deadly coronavirus is claiming the lives of many people across the globe. Countries like the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Britain are facing a lot of problems in treating the patients as the number of corona positive cases are going high with each passing day. According to a report by Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT), it is said that India is doing well when compared to other countries.

OxCGRT says about how the government is responding during this coronacrisis time. The project keeps a check on the government's policies and interventions and creates a composite index to measure how strictly the government is taking steps to curb the prevention of disease.

Data is collected based on 13 indicators, which include the closing of schools, colleges, and workspaces, closing public transport, cancelling the public events, restrictions on the movement of people, launching public information campaign, emergency investment in health care, investment in vaccines, fiscal measures, monetary issues, contract tracing, etc.

The government of India has announced a 21-day lockdown and is not leaving any stone unturned to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Modi government announced measures to support the poor. According to the data on the Oxford tracker, India has been on the upper band of the index. India's response to stop the spread of coronavirus has been pre-emptive and pro-active. (Inputs from TOI)

