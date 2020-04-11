BENGALURU: In complete violation of nationwide lockdown and to maintain social distancing, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Karnataka BJP MLA threw a mega-birthday celebration on Friday in the presence of hundreds of supporters.
M Jayaram, the legislator from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, cut a large chocolate cake wearing gloves, where children were also present in Gubbi taluk which is around 90 km from Bengaluru. A pandal was erected for the celebration and the guests were served biryani, a news channel reported.
The Karnataka Congress, attaching photographs from the birthday celebration, demanded strict punishment against him for violating lockdown norms.
"Strict action must be taken against @BJP4Karnataka MLA Jayaram for violating Lockdown and hosting a birthday party, putting even children at risk. While PM @narendramodi preaches social distancing, his party leaders are its biggest violators. Are BJP members above the law?"
The number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka has risen to 207 and six people have died due to the virus, the Karnataka government said on Friday.
It may be recalled that after banning social gatherings in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had attended the marriage of a BJP leader at Belagavi.
On March 16, hundreds of Congress workers had gathered and disregarded social distancing precautions to honour newly-appointed state party president DK Shivakumar.