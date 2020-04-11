BENGALURU: In complete violation of nationwide lockdown and to maintain social distancing, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Karnataka BJP MLA threw a mega-birthday celebration on Friday in the presence of hundreds of supporters.

M Jayaram, the legislator from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, cut a large chocolate cake wearing gloves, where children were also present in Gubbi taluk which is around 90 km from Bengaluru. A pandal was erected for the celebration and the guests were served biryani, a news channel reported.

The Karnataka Congress, attaching photographs from the birthday celebration, demanded strict punishment against him for violating lockdown norms.

"Strict action must be taken against @BJP4Karnataka MLA Jayaram for violating Lockdown and hosting a birthday party, putting even children at risk. While PM @narendramodi preaches social distancing, his party leaders are its biggest violators. Are BJP members above the law?"