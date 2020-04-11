HYDERABAD: Business tycoon Ratan Tata on Saturday gave out a clarification saying a WhatsApp forward attributed to his name talking about "huge downfall of the economy due to corona" has "neither been said, nor written by him".

"This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care," the former Tata Sons chairman tweeted.

On Instagram, he wrote, "Fake news is harmful to all of us, and must always be verified."

The post with the title "Very motivational at this hour" and Ratan Tata's picture started doing rounds on social media platforms and quoted the 82-businessman saying that "experts are predicting huge downfall of economy due to the corona".

"I do not much about these experts. But I do know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts," it read. The post also had several grammatical errors.

Meanwhile, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrialist had committed Rs 1,500 crore. "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," he had tweeted.

Ratan Tata has a huge number of followers on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Tata, who had joined the popular photo sharing app Instagram in October 2019, has over 2.2 million followers on the platfor and 8.1 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

