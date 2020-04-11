HYDERABAD: IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan on Thursday has refused to join the prestigious service after the government asked him to immediately join duty in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic on the ground that his resignation has not been accepted yet.

Kannan had resigned in protest as an IAS officer from Dadra and Nagar Haveli in August 2019 "over denial of freedom to the people of Jammu and Kashmir" following scrapping of Article 370 by the NDA government.

Attaching the government order, Kannan wrote on Twitter, "Received a letter from the govt, asking me to re-join duties as IAS. While I extend all my services, in health, wealth and mind to the govt in this fight against covid-19 pandemic, it will be as a free & responsible citizen and not anymore as an IAS officer. (sic)"

Kannan said that he will not be joining duty as an IAS officer but will volunteer to serve people.

"It has been almost 8 months now since my resignation. Only thing the Govt knows is harassment. Of people & of officers. I know that they want to harass me further. But still, I offer to volunteer for the govt in these difficult times. But not rejoining IAS," Kannan wrote on his Twitter post.