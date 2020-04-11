According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903. Telangana has 473 cases and and Andhra Pradesh has 363 reported cases.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states, to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country and said that he is available round the clock. He wore a cloth mask, as a gesture towards the use of masks, as the central government, last week said that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

This is the third time that Modi held video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, globally, 102,669 people have died due to coronavirus and over 1.6 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to the varsity's data.

China, where the deadly coronavirus disease started in December last year before spreading across Europe and America killing more than 100,000, has so far recorded 81,000 cases of positive infections and 3,339 deaths.

