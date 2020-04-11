JEHANABAD (BIHAR): A three-year-old died at Jehanabad of Bihar on Friday after hospital authorities allegedly denied the child's father of the ambulance services.

According to sources, The father took his ailing child to a hospital for the treatment where doctors referred him to another hospital. The hospital claims they did so as they were treating COVID-19 positive cases and feared that the kid would contract the virus too. The father was advised to go to the other hospital in an ambulance as the child's condition seemed to be critical.

The father alleged that the city's Government Hospital denied him the ambulance service.

Speaking on this, District Magistrate of Jehanabad, Navin Kumar said that he was not aware of the incident; however, action will be taken if this is found to be true.

Also Read: Little Girl Torn As She Can’t Meet COVID-19 Warrior Parent