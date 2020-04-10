NEW DELHI: On Friday morning, airlines got into funny exchanges on Twitter that have caught the attention of many netizens. It all began with airline IndiGo tweeting, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?"

This was followed by the AirVistara's reply saying, "No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia?"

This was followed by GoAir airlines joining in and replying, "Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?"

Air Asia joined in and made the conversation even more interesting. "For now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?!"

Replying to Air Asia, SpiceJet wrote, "Good to know our thoughts match, like our colours!" "Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right Delhi Airport?"

Meanwhile, Delhi airport tagging all the airlines replied saying that the exchange gave a reason to smile.