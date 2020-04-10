NEW DELHI: On Friday morning, airlines got into funny exchanges on Twitter that have caught the attention of many netizens. It all began with airline IndiGo tweeting, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?"
This was followed by the AirVistara's reply saying, "No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia?"
This was followed by GoAir airlines joining in and replying, "Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?"
Air Asia joined in and made the conversation even more interesting. "For now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?!"
Replying to Air Asia, SpiceJet wrote, "Good to know our thoughts match, like our colours!" "Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we're happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right Delhi Airport?"
Meanwhile, Delhi airport tagging all the airlines replied saying that the exchange gave a reason to smile.
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport also joined in the exchange replying, "Absolutely, staying indoors also apply to our steel birds. We will be back soon, giving wings to desires. Smiling face with smiling eyes."
