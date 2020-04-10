NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal on Friday said there has been a rise of 678 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 6,412 and death toll to 199 in the country.
He added that 16,002 tests were conducted on Thursday and only 0.2 per cent of the cases tested positive and said that there has been no community transmission so far in the country.
"146 government labs are functional in the country and 67 private labs have been given approval for testing of COVID-19.
There has been no community transmission in the country so far but we have to be alert and follow the do's and don'ts. A total of 16,002 tests were conducted yesterday and only 0.2 per cent of the cases tested positive." Agrawal said.
"On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high; rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned," he added.
Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi, who is also the COVID-19 coordinator said, "There were requests from governments of several countries. We have successfully evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday."
"This is an ongoing process. Some questions have come about Indians abroad. It is a situation where we cannot give a definite answer because the lockdown is still there. We need to assess the situation… it will be the government''s decision on how we manage the return of Indians from other countries,” he said.
On the supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Ravi said there are 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets in India's stock and a decision has been taken to export some surplus medicines after reviewing the domestic requirement and keeping buffer stocks. The medicine has been cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight the coronavirus infection.
"India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine. Taking into view the domestic requirement and keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks, a decision has been taken to export some surplus medicines. We have 3.28 crore of hydroxychloroquine tablets already in India's stock," Ravi said.
