NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal on Friday said there has been a rise of 678 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 6,412 and death toll to 199 in the country.

He added that 16,002 tests were conducted on Thursday and only 0.2 per cent of the cases tested positive and said that there has been no community transmission so far in the country.

"146 government labs are functional in the country and 67 private labs have been given approval for testing of COVID-19.

There has been no community transmission in the country so far but we have to be alert and follow the do's and don'ts. A total of 16,002 tests were conducted yesterday and only 0.2 per cent of the cases tested positive." Agrawal said.

"On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high; rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned," he added.