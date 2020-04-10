The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that a total of 5,865 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the country. Of these, 5,218 are active cases. A total of 477 people have recovered from the disease while 169 persons have lost their lives. One person has migrated to another country. The government of India says that India records 30 deaths, 547 new cases in the last 12 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of cases in Maharashtra climbed up to 1,135, followed by Tamil Nadu (738), Delhi (669), Telangana (442) and Uttar Pradesh (410). Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 cases while Kerala has reported 345 cases and Rajasthan has 383 cases.

Other states and UTs that have reported confirmed cases are Gujarat (179), Haryana (169), Jammu and Kashmir (158), Karnataka (181), Madhya Pradesh (259), Punjab (101), West Bengal(103), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (28), Bihar (39), Odisha (42), Uttarakhand (35), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (10), Goa (7), Himachal Pradesh (18), Jharkhand (13), Ladakh (14), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (5) and Tripura (1).

The Delhi government on Thursday updated the list of hotspots in the national capital adding a few more places taking the total number of high-risk COVID-19 areas to 25. The initial list which had 20 hotspots was released by the government on Wednesday while on Thursday five more places were identified as hotspots. Bengali Market was added in the list on Wednesday night itself after three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported while four new zones Shashtri Market in JJ Colony, Sadar Bazar, B1 and B2 blocks in Paschim Vihar, Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Basti were added on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his video address to the citizens of Delhi presented a status report on the measures taken by the government to contain COVID-19 epidemic and also insisted on wearing masks which helps in stopping the spread of the virus.

The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 90,000 worldwide on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The fresh figure reached 90,057 as of 12.25 p.m. (1625 GMT), an interactive map maintained by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed, reported Xinhua news agency.

Italy saw the most deaths, standing at 17,669 among 139,422 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, with 15,238 deaths among 152,446 cases, the tally showed.

The United States reported 432,579 confirmed cases, the most in the world, and its death toll stood at 14,831, according to the CSSE. (IANS)

