NEW DELHI: Responding on US President Donald Trump on Twitter, Narendra Modi said that US and India will win the fight together and times like these will bring friends together. Earlier today, Trump thanked PM Modi for India's decision to supply Hydroxychloriquine to the US and the most effected nations.
President Donald Trump has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".
In an official statement on Tuesday, the ministry of external affairs said that, India will be supplying these essential drugs like paracetamol and HCQ to some nations which have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.
The US as of now has the highest number of the novel coronavirus cases in the world, with over 418,000 cases of infections and over 14,200 deaths. Relatively, India has managed to contain the pandemic with 178 deaths and over 5900 cases of infections.
