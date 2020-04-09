INDORE: A doctor, who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week here, succumbed to the illness on Thursday. This is the first case in India where a doctor died of the dreaded virus.



As per reports, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, 62, a general physician, had tested positive for Covid-19 four days ago. He died in Arvindo Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted after being diagnosed with COVID-19.



Speaking to media, his colleague, Dr D. Natwar, however revealed an interesting piece of information. He said that Dr Panjwani was not treating COVID-19 infected patients. Most of his patients came from lower- income groups. He also added that the deceased doctor had even waived off his consultation fee if the patient couldn't afford it.



More than 173 confirmed cases and 22 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Indore so far.



As per Heath Ministry data on April 8, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured and 166 deaths.

