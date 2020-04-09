People are worried about the spread of coronavirus and the government of India is taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A 21-day lockdown is being imposed and people are asked to stay home and maintain social distancing. It is all known knowledge that the number of corona positive cases have been increased after Tablighi Jamaat Congregation that took place in Nizamuddin. There are a few instances where Muslims are being blamed for the spread of coronavirus.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Government of India has come up with a video explaining about ‘Social Stigma’ associated with COVID-19. The coronavirus is not only creating panic and fear but also a stigma in the society. The advisory said that there are five ways to reduce stigma.

1. Using proper terminology like affected by COVID-19 rather than victim.

2. Avoid disclosing information about suspected or quarantined people.

3. Avoid sharing rumours; visit the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Government of India or the WHO website to get proper information about the illness.

4. Don’t pass statements like the world is going to end, all of us are going to die; instead share positive stories of people who have been recovered from COVID-19 or stories of those who are helping.

5. Support and encourage front line workers like doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, police, etc.

India registered 540 fresh cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of people affected with COVID-19 novel coronavirus has been increased to 5,734. (Inputs from NDTV)

