Ramadevi from Alireddipalle and Sashikala from Tallapalle area, both from Kadapa district of AP, were admitted to Basha Hospital in Vempalli Town with labour pains a few days ago. On Sunday, Ramadevi delivered a baby boy and Sashikala was blessed with a baby girl. The couples named their babies after discussing with their doctors as they believed that their names would remind everyone of the hardships' that the world went through during the corona outbreak.\

This they said is a way to believe that there is always triumph over hardships and this is how the couples want this period to be remembered.