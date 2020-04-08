NEW DELHI: In an official meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, many ministers recommended for the closure of all schools and colleges to be extended till May 15, irrespective of the government decision to extend the lockdown.



The thinking in the government is that schools and colleges will more or less remain shut till end of June as the summer vacation will start from middle of May. The GoM recommended that activities of all religious organisations should not be allowed till May 15 as a precautionary measure to check spread of coronavirus infection, the sources added.



The meeting concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from April 14 when the current lockdown ends.



The recommendation came as State Health Departments reported 20 more deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 165, with 5,126 confirmed cases. A total of 326 persons have recovered from the infection the report said.

