NEW DELHI: After the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday has now urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestions to the Prime Minister to impose a complete ban on advertisements for two year.

Asserting that the need of the hour is austerity measures to divert funds to the fight against COVID-19, Gandhi said, "Impose a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and PSU's for a period of two years."

In a statement, the society said, “Such a proposal tantamount to financial censorship. It is a very small amount as far as government spending is concerned, but it is a huge amount for the Newspaper industry which is essential for any vibrant democracy, and is struggling to survive."

In a statement by Mary Paul, the INS stated, "Print is the only industry, which has a wage board and the Government decides how much the employees should be paid. This being the only industry where market forces don’t decide salaries, the Government has a responsibility towards the industry".

It further added, “Further to add to the problem, we now face severe financial crisis due to the complete lockdown of industries and business," the statement said.

The Association of Radio Operators and the News Broadcasters’ Association (NBA) have already issued statements criticising the Congress President's suggestions. The NBA on Tuesday "strongly deplored" Sonia Gandhi's suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying the Congress president's call was "highly demoralising" for media personnel.

Also Read: Sonia’s ‘Ban On Media Ads’ Suggestion Highly Demoralising: NBA