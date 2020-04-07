Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent as it has good relations with Washington. Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus that has so far killed more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh within weeks.

Last month, India imposed a ban on the export on hydroxychloroquine, on which Trump is now banking heavily for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Earlier on a report the Centre was mulling to lift ban on exports of generic drugs, the Hyderabad MP had criticised the decision saying that the medicine is not available in Hyderabad and Aurangabad.

In a tweet on Monday, Owaisi said, "This medicine is hardly available in the bigger medical shops of Hyderabad and Aurangabad and Modi govt takes this decision. I hope the government has taken into consideration about the availability for Indians, did govt speak to experts or is it their trademark HASTY Decision. (sic)”

Also Read: Trump Retaliation Threat: Congress Mocks Modi, Says ‘India Should Count First’