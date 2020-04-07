NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Central Ministers via video conference on Monday. He appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and asked them to strategise plans to open departments where the intensity of coronavirus spread is zero.

Modi urged the Ministers to continuously monitor the situation and explore the use of innovative solutions to combat the COVID-19. Modi said that, “Lockdown measures and social distancing norms need to go hand in hand.’’ He asked the ministers to identify ten key decisions and ten priority areas of focus for each ministry once lockdown ends.

Addressing the meeting of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi indicated that a graded opening up of the lockdown will be initiated.