NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Central Ministers via video conference on Monday. He appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and asked them to strategise plans to open departments where the intensity of coronavirus spread is zero.
Modi urged the Ministers to continuously monitor the situation and explore the use of innovative solutions to combat the COVID-19. Modi said that, “Lockdown measures and social distancing norms need to go hand in hand.’’ He asked the ministers to identify ten key decisions and ten priority areas of focus for each ministry once lockdown ends.
Addressing the meeting of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi indicated that a graded opening up of the lockdown will be initiated.
Modi further asserted that ministers should take this crisis movement as an opportunity to boost the ‘Make in India’ concept and reduce dependence on other countries. Modi said that care has to be taken to prevent crowding at PDS centres and asked the ministers to prevent black marketing and rise in the price of commodities.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 4281, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Of these, 3,851 are active cases, 318 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 111 people succumbed to the disease, according to the data published by the Ministry in the evening. (Inputs from IANS and NDTV)
