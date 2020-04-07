New Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a group of ministers meeting to decide the plan of action by the Centre on COVID-19. The meeting took place at Singh's residence. However, there was no decision taken on whether to end the lockdown on April 14 or extend it, in the meeting, say sources who attended the GOM.

The biggest question in front of the government is weighing in two options -- loss of livelihood versus loss of life. However, any decision in this regard will come after PM Modi's meeting wth floor leaders and Chief Ministers where a common ext plan is to be discussed.

Discussion on availability and smooth passage of essential supplies and particularly to Corona hotspots were discussed in the meeting as well, say informed sources.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan among others.

The GOM welcomed the decision to reduce the salaries of the member of parliaments for a year and suspension of MPLADS for a couple of years, in view of the outbreak.

Rajnath Singh tweeted saying, "The ministers also shared their insights on how we can overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined & vigilant in the battle against COVID-19."

So far 114 people have died due to the coronavirus in India, according to the website of the Union Health Ministry. A total of 325 people have recovered since the first case was reported in the country on January 30. (IANS)

