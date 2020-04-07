However, when one user asked if he wears Lungi (a traditional drape type bottom wear), he replied saying, "Always. Ever since my schooldays in Udhagamandalam (Ooty!)." On Sunday, Anand Mahindra proposed lockdown for the next few weeks, expressing concerns over reports that India is likely to have already reached stage-3 of coronavirus transmission. He also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities while the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. Mahindra Holidays has also offered its resorts as temporary care facilities while adding that Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses and the self-employed).

Also Read: Throwback Tuesday: Here’s A Treat For Salman Khan Fans!