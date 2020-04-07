KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all MPs and MLAs on Tuesday to take a similar approach as that of Centre to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

The Union cabinet had on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances, and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for one year. The fund will be used for adverse effects due to novel coronavirus.

"The PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30pc pay cut for a year to COVID-19 efforts. President, VP, and Governors also take 30pc pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30pc pay cut for a year to boost govt COVID-19 efforts," Dhankhar tweeted.

The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in the country.

