Coimbatore: Everyday the numbers of deadly novel coronavirus are shooting up in Tamil Nadu. As the cases are increasing, coming in as a ray of hope is the recovery of a 10-month-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 here on March 29.

On Monday, eight days after the diagnosis, the male infant was cured and discharged. The 10-month-old baby is among the five COVID-19 patients who was discharged from ESI Hospital here on April 6.

According to hospital reports, the other four who have been discharged along with him include, his mother who is a doctor, his grandmother, their domestic help, and a 25-year-old student. With these, the number of total recovered patients in the state stand at 12.

As per reports, the male infant was tested postive for COVID-19 on March 29 after coming in contact with patient 43, a 29-year-old woman who came in contact with patient 26. Patient 26 is the 63-year-old man who travelled along with two Thai nationals (patients 5 and 6) and is under isolation at IRT Perundurai Medical College (IRTPMC), Perundurai.

The state has reported more than 600 confirmed cases and six death due to coronavirus so far. A three-year-old was the first child to have contracted COVID-19 in India was from Kerala who has a travel history to Italy and Dubai.

Also Read: COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson’s Condition ‘Worsens’, Shifted to ICU