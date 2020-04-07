One more week left to observe the lockdown in the country. The government of India is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Despite all the efforts, the number of corona positive cases are increasing in the country. Now, the question arises whether the government of India will lift the lockdown or will it be continued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the ministers via video conference and asked them to strategise a graded plan to lift lockdown in the non-hotspot areas.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish said that it is not possible to say whether the lockdown in the Uttar Pradesh will be lifted or not, as the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 300-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. His remarks come a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, will be lifted on April 15.

“Since the number of coronavirus cases has gone up markedly in the past couple of days, it would not be right to say that the lockdown will be lifted after April 14. If even one case remains, lifting it would not be right as the entire work done so far to control the virus would go in vain,” Awasthi said. “At this preliminary stage it is impossible to say if it will be lifted after April 14. It will take time,” he said.

Union Minister Prakash Javedar asserted that, "We are monitoring the world situation every minute. A decision will be taken in the national interest. A decision in this regard will be declared at the right time."

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is also in favour of the extension of lockdown. (Inputs from IANS, Financial Express and NDTV)

