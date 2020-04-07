Hyderabad: A top government source had said on Tuesday, that many State Governments and experts are putting appeals forward to extend the 21-day lockdown, beyond April 14, to keep a check on the spreading coronavirus. The source also said that the centre is considering the extension as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said yesterday that people have to be prepared for the long haul to fight against the highly contagious virus. At a cabinet meeting, he has requested the ministers to come up with a graded plan.

The Union Minister Prakash Javedekar who was a part of the meeting said that a decision is yet to be taken. This decision would be taken at the right time and in the National interest, he added."We are monitoring the world situation every minute. A decision will be taken in the national interest. A decision in this regard will be declared at the right time," Javadekar said, adding that an empowered group of officials was assessing the situation.

The Chief Minister of Telangana had K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had said that it would be better if the centre extends the lockdown period in view of the growing number of Positive COVID-19 cases across the country.

"My personal opinion is that lockdown has to continue longer. We need to save lives, later we can save the economy," KCR said on Monday.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that instead of calling off the lockdown, the centre should go for the withdrawal in a phased manner.

Assam's government said that they would be in support of any decision taken by the government fr a systematic and scientific withdrawal of the lockdown.

"We have consulted within the state on what should be the mode of withdrawal of lockdown. We don't want that everything should be opened on 15th April morning. We want it to be a systematic and scientific withdrawal of lockdown so that the benefits during the lockdown aren't wasted in a single day," said Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Similar were the voices of concern from states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka as well.

"Where there are red alerts and zones, those zones, in my opinion, should continue to be in a lockdown situation at least for two weeks...till this month-end, I will request them (the Centre) to do this," said Karnataka minister Sudhakar K.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, said: "When we open the lockdown it will be after we have ensured that the state is corona free. If even one corona positive person is left, it will be very difficult to open the lockdown and that is why it may take time."

In yesterday's cabinet meeting that happened over a video link the PM said that the government must work on a war-footing to mitigate the fallout of coronavirus and ministries should prepare a graded plan "to slowly open departments where there are no hotspots".

India has recorded over 4,400 coronavirus cases till date, including 114 deaths.

(With Inputs from NDTV).

