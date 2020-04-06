JAIPUR: In an inhumane act, a woman lost her baby as the hospital refused to treat her allegedly on learning that she was a Muslim in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. The woman's husband Irfan Khan alleged that his wife was forced to deliver the child in the ambulance after doctors refused to treat her.

Khan was quoted saying by a news agency, "The hospital staff referred us to a hospital in Jaipur as we are Muslims. We didn't even cross Bharatpur, she delivered the child on the way and the baby died."

Khan had taken his wife to a healthcare centre in Sikri area on Friday night after she started having labour pains. Doctors there referred to RBM Zenana Hospital citing that the case was complicated.

"I reached the district hospital on Saturday morning where a lady doctor asked me about my details. She said that you are a Muslim and you cannot be treated here. She asked another doctor to refer us to Jaipur," he was quoted saying.

He said that he moved out of the hospital and his wife gave birth in the ambulance and the baby died due to the negligence of the doctors, he alleged.

Rajasthan Health Minister and Bharatpur MLA Subhash Garg has ordered an inquiry. "I have asked the district collector to get the matter inquired. Action will be taken against whosoever is guilty. It is a painful incident," he said.

Without divulging much information about the case, Bharatpur's principal medical officer Navdeep Singh Saini said the matter is being investigated by a panel.

Also Read: The Great Escape: 225 Migrants Travel 2,000 Km In Containers From Telangana To Rajasthan..!