NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, on April 6, approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, to reduce the allowances and pension by 30% starting April 1, 2020, for a year.

The Cabinet also approved the move to suspend MPLADS Scheme for 2 years. i.e. 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Rs 10 crore from each MPLAD fund will now go to the consolidated fund of India. Rs 7,900 Crore from MPLAD scheme will now go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The President, Vice President, Governors of States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

This is being done in light of the coronavirus pandemic which India along with hundreds of countries is battling.

This was stated by Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar who addressed the media after a meeting of the Central Cabinet Meeting on Monday.

The purse strings of the government are being tightened in view of the coronavirus emergency and a fund -- PM CARES -- has been set up for relief efforts.

Senior Congress Ahmed Patel "welcomed" the Cabinet decision, saying that "in difficult times it is necessary that we help citizens".

"As a Member of Parliament, I welcome the government's decision to cut salaries of MPs. In this difficult time, this is the least we can do to help fellow citizens," he tweeted.