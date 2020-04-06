NEW DELHI: A man who was admitted to the Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Haryana's Karnal on suspicion that he might have contracted COVID-19, died after he fell from the sixth floor allegedly trying to escape from the hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that the 55-year-old man, a resident from neighbouring Panipat, tied together bedsheets, a polythene sheet and his shirt to make a rope to flee from the isolation ward.

Inspector Sanjeev Gaur of Karnal Police told a news agency that since he was kept in the isolation ward, no one noticed what he was doing.

Gaur also said that his preliminary report showed negative, although the report of the final one was awaited.