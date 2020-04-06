Commoners, politicians, celebrities, government officials to police departments, everyone are coming up with innovative ways to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is urging the citizens to practice social distancing and stay away from crowded places.

Right from singing, dancing to wearing coronavirus helmets, police departments in India are doing it all to educate masses about the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Nagpur police took to Twitter handles to spread the message of importance of social distancing in a quite interesting way.

Remember the dialogue "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's starrer Chennai Express? Nagpur Police tweaked the same dialogue to impart the importance of social distancing . They replaced 'common man' with 'social distancing' in the dialogue.

Take a look at the tweet here: