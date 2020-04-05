New Delhi: In an official statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Power clarified on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on Sunday, April 5, that it does not extend to electrical appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs or street lights.

The Ministry in a statement said, "The appeal of the Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off."

The statement further said the lights in hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on.

On Friday, Modi's appeal met with criticism that this appeal may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights might lead to failure of power grid.