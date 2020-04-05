New Delhi: In the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, the coronavirus cases across India have crossed 3,000 mark with over 70 fatalities. Among all the COVID-19 patients across the country, more than 80% are aged below 60 years.

According to health ministry data, more than 40% of coronavirus infected people in the country are in the age group of 21-40 years. While the senior citizens are said to be at higher risk, people above 60 years account for only 17% of total cases in the country till now.

The above mentioned data implies that all age groups are susceptible to the disease.

However, experts say that the mortality rate is higher among the elderly. Reports of deaths so far indicate that age with accompanying conditions like diabetes, cariac disease and hypertension increase mortality.

A total of 3,374 confirmed cases and 77 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in India so far. (Inputs From TOI)

