Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Dia Jalao clarion call to the nation to send out a symbolic message from the 1.3 billion Indians in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus. Responding to the call and starting at the stroke of 9 pm on Sunday night, 5th April, 2020, entire India came together and diligently switched off lights in their homes; lit candles, oil lamps, flashed lights of their mobile phones even as many places reverberated with slogans of 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai'. But those who may have anticipated a subdued observance of the prime minister's call at a critical time of COVID-19 pandemic were in for a pleasant surprise.

Minutes into the 'light the Lamp' campaign, many parts of India broke into a celebratory mood with hordes of people bursting crackers, as if welcoming Diwali, the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, many months early. With this, came out a strong sense of resilience, which is what PM Modi and leaders across the nation including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, appealed for -- the show of strength, courage and determination to combat and kill the invisible virus.



From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of different states, every prominent leader took part in the call.