JALANDHAR: It was a euphoric moment for residents of Punjab's Jalandhar who saw the snow-capped Dhauladhar range which senior citizens recount that could be after decades. All thanks to the lockdown resulting in remarkable drop in air pollution.

"Jalandhar residents have a view of snow-capped mountains. This is with a dramatic dip in Air pollution levels due to lockdown. Senior citizens say

it was almost after a generation that the mountains have been visible in the City," Himachal Tourism tweeted through its official handle.

The residents of the city got the view of Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar mountain ranges that are 213 km from the city. The Dhauladhar range is a part of Himalayan chain of mountains, which rises from Kangra and Mandi. Elated residents were seen taking videos and photographs of the scenic view.

India is currently under 21-day nationwide lockdown which began from March 25 to prevent the spread of highly infectious novel coronavirus. The government has warned against going out of homes which has drastically brought down pollution levels.

