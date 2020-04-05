GUWAHATI: The Assam government will be releasing the full salaries of its employees for the month of March. But finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to to the government employees to take care of at least five needy people amid the 21-nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarma on Saturday that this can be the best Bihu gift one can give to the poor. Rongali Bihu, the main festival in Assam, is celebrated for a week from mid-April.
The government has urged lower grade employees to help at least three families while the ones in the higher grade to help five people in need. IAS officers and the Chief Secretaries of the state are requested to help 10 people who are in need.
The health minister also said that doctors and nurses working in government hospitals will be quarantined after seven days of their work and their quarantine facility will be five-star hotels, the cost of which will be borne by the state governments.
Meanwhile, Sarma has requested attendees of Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin to come forth and get tested, adding that they have not cooperated as expected so far. He also met leaders of Guwahati Lakhtokia masjid where the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat is situated, and asked them to share the list of all those who attended the Markaz congregation.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has risen to 26.
