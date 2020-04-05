GUWAHATI: The Assam government will be releasing the full salaries of its employees for the month of March. But finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to to the government employees to take care of at least five needy people amid the 21-nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma on Saturday that this can be the best Bihu gift one can give to the poor. Rongali Bihu, the main festival in Assam, is celebrated for a week from mid-April.