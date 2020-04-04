New Delhi: The congregation by Tablighi Jamaat here has not only created a havoc in India, but also in several other parts of the world as well, tracking officials said.

India is not the only country in which the Talbighi followers have become super spreaders. In Malaysia there was a gathering of the Jamaat in February and at least 600 cases are linked to it. In Pakistan, there was a congregation of the Jamaat in March. Nearly 2.50 lakh people attended the congregation. Many cases in Palestine, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are linked to the congregation.

Tracking and tracing down the person who have attended the religious meet at Nizamuddin last month has become a big task for the agencies as either the name misspelt or they are written wrong in the registers.

The problem is multi-fold. The first problem is tracking these persons. Next comes the issue of finding out who all they have come in contact with, their places of visit and also travel routes, officials in the Home Ministry said.

While speaking to the media, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry said that out of about 2,000 such Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been shifted to quarantine centres while 334 symptomatic persons have been admitted to hospitals.

According to reports, nearly 65 per cent of the new all India cases are linked to the religious meet that took place in the city in March. The nationwide count had already touched ithe 3,000 marck with more than 55 fatalities.

The states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka accounted for 143 Tablighi delegates of their contacts testing positive. The cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are linked to the congregation.

