NEW DELHI: For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has called for an all-party meeting on April 8 to discuss about the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting will be held via video conferencing, Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said in a release on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties (who have more than 5 MPs in Parliament) through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," the release read.

Opposition leaders have been calling for an all-party meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to media reports, the PM will seek suggestion from all parties on prevention and containment of the virus. Modi's opening remarks will be on the steps taken by the government.

Ministers expected in the meeting are home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi and leader of the Rajya Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot, a media report said.

The PM had earlier chaired a joint meeting of empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 response in the country.

On March 4, Modi called for a 21-day nationwide shutdown to curb the spread of the highly infectious disease. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.

