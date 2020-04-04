The Baby Doll singer has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

Kanika Kapoor's has been the first high-profile case of the highly infectious disease in India. She tested positive on March 20 after she flew to Mumbai from London on March 9 and travelled to Lucknow two days later. The singer had revealed her novel Coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram but deleted it later after facing heavy online criticism as she did not go for isolation, but instead went to attend a dinner party in Lucknow which was attended by several dignitaries.

Last week, the singer had shared an emotional post on Instagram, hoping that she tests negative. She wrote, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and wrote in caption, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

