Hyderabad: Contrary to expectations, the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown may be extended till the end of June, according to a new study by American consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG). India may start lifting COVID-19 lockdown only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September, says the report.

According to BCG reports, the delay in lifting the restrictions was attributed to challenges faced by India in terms of health system preparedness and record of public policy effectiveness.

The report also said that India might witness a peak in the number of coronavirus cases by the third week of June.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had clarified earlier that the government had no plan to further extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14.

The lockdown in India was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

On it's 10th day of lockdown, India's COVID-19 cases have touched 3000-mark with over 60 fatalities.

