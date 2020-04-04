MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan has offered their four-storey office space to treat COVID-19 patients. The move follows after the superstar announced a slew of initiatives to help in fighting the pandemic.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's local civic body, took to social media on Saturday to acknowledge Shah Rukh and Gauri for their help.

“We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essential for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture,” BMC’s official Twitter handle post read.

Among the initiatives announced on Thursday, the actor said that it has help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.

They have contributed to the PM-CARES fund and also made a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

Apart from this, the actor’s NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals and has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai, they announced.

The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

