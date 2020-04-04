NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday released an advisory asking people to wear homemade masks as and when they step out of their houses. The export of diagnostic kits is also banned with immediate effect.

The health ministry announced that on Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,902 and the death toll stood at 68.

The ministry has also published a guide on how to make the masks. However, health workers are advised to wear specified protective gear only.

"This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with, or in contact with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus) patients or are patients themselves," a government advisory said.

"These categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear."

The advisory said that one must make two homemade masks so that one can wear one mask while the other is washed with soap and water. Also, users are asked to wash their hands before wearing the masks.

In the United States, people are asked to wear face covers in order to curb the spread of the infection. The guidelines follow after Anthony Fauci, the head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said the novel coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking.