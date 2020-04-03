The number of COVID-19 cases linked to those who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at Nizamuddin Markaz are increasing. The governments of different states are now racing to track contacts and test them. A Delhi hospital reported that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are suspected of carrying coronavirus infection are not co-operating with the health officials. They are resisting testing for the disease and are not willing to be admitted to the hospital.

“We have 216 COVID-19 patients, out of which 188 belong to one group (attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event). We had received reports of 24 patients from the group out of which 23 tested positive. This is alarming,” said Dr. J C Passey, Medical Director of Delhi’s LNJPN Hospital.

Not only here, there are many cases being reported across the country about the mis-behaviour of Tablighi Jamaat attendees. A case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges was filed against some inmates of an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus patients at a hospital here, Ghaziabad Police said on Thursday.

According to the Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidi Naithani, the case was filed at the Kotwali police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (punishment for obscene acts) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). The police have been instructed to collect evidence from the affected personnel and eye-witnesses at the hospital for their investigation.

The complaint said that some Tablighi followers, who were rounded up and taken by bus to Ghaziabad on Tuesday-Wednesday for a medical check-up after they had been to the Markaz headquarters, said to be the new coronavirus epicentre in the national capital, allegedly spat on police personnel and government officials.

The Jamaat members, many of whom are corona suspects, were seen roaming around in semi-nude condition in front of female nursing staff and singing obscene songs, the complaint said. The staff said in their letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent that many Jamaat members in the hospital have demanded tobacco and cigarettes.

The Indian railway authorities also complained about the threatening behaviour of the members of Tablighi Jamaat. (Inputs from HT and IANS)

