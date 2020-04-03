INDORE: In a first stern action taken related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indore district administration booked four men under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Friday in connection with the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of the city.

The Indore police on Friday detained six more men in connection with the incident, Indore's Chhatripura police station in-charge Karan Singh Shaktawat told a news agency.

On Wednesday, a five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

The police had arrested on Thursday seven persons for the alleged attack and the district administration has slapped the NSA on four of them, the official said.

Meanwhile, additional superintendent of police Crime Branch (Indore), Rajesh Dandotia said, four persons were booked under the relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act for spreading rumours and inflammatory messages about coronavirus on social media. Arif Khan (26) has been arrested in this case, while search is on for three other absconding accused.

