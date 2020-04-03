NEW DELHI: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Friday, many senior leaders from Congress hit out at him with Shashi Tharoor calling it 'just a feel-good moment' while P Chidambaram saying "symbolism" is an important but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important.

In a video message of over 11 minutes Friday morning, Modi urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. He said that 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 was emulated by other countries as well.

Tharoor launched a scathing attack on the PM over the video message, calling him "Pradhan Showman" and also pointed out that the timings of the April 5 was related to the auspicious elements of Hinduism.